✅ PROTECT ONLINE ACCOUNTS
– A hardware password manager, two-factor security key, and file encryption token in one, OnlyKey can keep your accounts safe even if your computer or a website is compromised. OnlyKey is open source, verified, and trustworthy.
✅ UNIVERSALLY SUPPORTED
– Works with all websites including Twitter, Facebook, GitHub, and Google. Onlykey supports multiple methods of two-factor authentication including FIDO2 / U2F, Yubikey OTP, TOTP, Challenge-response.
✅ PORTABLE PROTECTION
– Extremely durable, waterproof, and tamper resistant design allows you to take your OnlyKey with you everywhere.
✅ PIN PROTECTED
– The PIN used to unlock OnlyKey is entered directly on it. This means that if this device is stolen, data remains secure, after 10 failed attempts to unlock all data is securely erased.
✅ EASY LOG IN
– No need to remember multiple passwords because by plugging OnlyKey to your computer, it automatically inputs your username and password. It works with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, or Chromebook, just press a button to login securely!
Buy on Amazon with free 2-day prime shipping in US