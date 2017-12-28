Secure your workstation and online accounts with OnlyKey

OnlyKey can keep your accounts safe even if your computer or a website is compromised.

Hardware Password Manager

All of your accounts are protected in secure hardware. Even if your computer is hacked OnlyKey can protect your accounts.

Compatible with All Browsers and Devices

It works with all browsers and is not limited to just browser use. Use it to log into any device, application, or unlock encrypted drives

Universal Two-Factor Authentication

Some sites support OTP codes; some support security keys. By supporting multiple methods OnlyKey is the most universally supported 2FA key.

Say goodbye to password drama

OnlyKey

$ 46.00 Sale

PROTECT ONLINE ACCOUNTS – A hardware password manager, two-factor security key, and file encryption token in one, OnlyKey can keep your accounts safe even if your computer or a website is compromised. OnlyKey is open source, verified, and trustworthy.
UNIVERSALLY SUPPORTED – Works with all websites including Twitter, Facebook, GitHub, and Google. Onlykey supports multiple methods of two-factor authentication including FIDO2 / U2F, Yubikey OTP, TOTP, Challenge-response.
PORTABLE PROTECTION – Extremely durable, waterproof, and tamper resistant design allows you to take your OnlyKey with you everywhere.
PIN PROTECTED – The PIN used to unlock OnlyKey is entered directly on it. This means that if this device is stolen, data remains secure, after 10 failed attempts to unlock all data is securely erased.
EASY LOG IN – No need to remember multiple passwords because by plugging OnlyKey to your computer, it automatically inputs your username and password. It works with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, or Chromebook, just press a button to login securely!


Customize with a Style that Suits You

OnlyKey Color Protective Case

$ 8.99 Sale

While OnlyKey provides protection for your credentials and accounts why not provide additional protection for your OnlyKey with a case.

